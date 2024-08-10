One man shot and killed by Phoenix Police after allegedly shooting at other people

article

A suspect accused of shooting at multiple people and attempting to run away from police was shot and killed by police on the morning of Aug. 10.

According to a release, officers arrived near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 3:35 a.m. after callers said the suspect had brandished a firearm, fired multiple gun shots and threatened several people in the area.

He fled in a vehicle before Phoenix Police arrived, but the vehicle was located near the area of 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road a short time later.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect ran from the vehicle on foot, according to the release.

When officers saw the suspect allegedly reaching towards his waistband, an officer fired at least one gun shot that hit the man.

According to the release, officers attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said that a firearm was located in the man's possession at the time of his detainment.

Map of where the incident took place: