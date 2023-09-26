Man shot multiple times in north Phoenix, suspect sought

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning in north Phoenix.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 26 near 17th Avenue and Mountain View Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody.

No further details were released.

Where the shooting happened: