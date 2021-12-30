Expand / Collapse search
Man shot with own gun while sexually assaulting woman in Englewood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot with his own gun while sexually assaulting a woman Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The 54-year-old was sexually assaulting a 27-year-old woman at gunpoint around 9:47 p.m. in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue when the woman tried to disarm him and the gun fired, striking him in the leg, police said.

He was arrested and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said

The woman was not injured in the shooting.

Area One detectives are investigating.