Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
3
Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Deer Valley, East Valley, Gila Bend, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Gila River Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Buckeye/Avondale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Central Phoenix, Central La Paz, West Pinal County
Lake Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Arizona church welcomes new beginnings as arson suspect remains at large

By
Published  March 14, 2026 7:58pm MST
Religion
FOX 10 Phoenix
Rebuilding process begins for Catholic Church intentionally set on fire

Rebuilding process begins for Catholic Church intentionally set on fire

A Casa Grande church is reconstructing their church following a devastating fire in 2024 started by a suspect who remains at large. FOX 10's Megan Spector has the latest on their progress.

The Brief

    • St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Casa Grande is beginning its rebuilding process after an intentional fire devastated the building's interior in October 2024.
    • The parish has reached 65% of its fundraising goal to reconstruct the church, with services currently being held in the parish community center during the effort.
    • No suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the arson, despite investigators previously releasing surveillance footage.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A Catholic Church in Casa Grande is working to rebuild after an intentional fire destroyed most of its building in October 2024.

What we know:

St. Anthony of Padua is starting the process of rebuilding after the fire, which investigators believe was purposely set, devastated the interior. Despite the damage, the church’s priest remains optimistic about the future of the parish.

"We only lost the church—the building—but not the spirit of the church as the people of God," said Father Ariel Lustan.

The local community is coming together to celebrate the church’s history and support its reconstruction. Lustan expressed gratitude for the guidance and providence the parish has received and invited others to join the effort.

"The celebration means thanking the people who already helped us and those who will be helping us," Lustan said. "Asking God for his guidance and providence and, at the same time, inviting more people to help us."

Why you should care:

Parishioners are focused on turning the devastating incident into a new beginning for the church.

"It’s just a wonderful part of my life and I look forward to the beauty of the new church," said parishioner Mary Sonnleitner. "The church has always been there for all of us—always encouraging us. As Father Ariel always says, the church is not a building; the people are the church."

By the numbers:

Lustan said the church has reached 65% of its fundraising goal to rebuild. He noted that support has come from both inside and outside the Casa Grande community.

"You don’t need to be from Casa Grande; even if you are outside of Casa Grande, with a good heart, you can always help us," he said.

Church starts to rebuild following intentional fire

Church starts to rebuild following intentional fire

A church in Casa Grande is working to rebuild after an intentional fire destroyed most of the building in 2024. 

What we don't know:

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case. While Casa Grande investigators released surveillance footage of a person of interest shortly after the blaze, no suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

Related

New video released of possible suspect in fire at a Catholic church in Casa Grande adds to disturbing trend
article

New video released of possible suspect in fire at a Catholic church in Casa Grande adds to disturbing trend

New video was released of a church in Casa Grande going up in flames last month that ATF officials are investigating for possible arson.

What's next:

The church is moving forward with its plans, focusing on rebuilding as a community. Mass services are currently being held in the parish community center while the fundraising and construction process continues.

The Source: This information was gathered by the priest at St. Anthony of Padua and previous FOX 10 reports.

ReligionCasa GrandeCrime and Public SafetyNews