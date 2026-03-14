Arizona church welcomes new beginnings as arson suspect remains at large

The Brief St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Casa Grande is beginning its rebuilding process after an intentional fire devastated the building's interior in October 2024. The parish has reached 65% of its fundraising goal to reconstruct the church, with services currently being held in the parish community center during the effort. No suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the arson, despite investigators previously releasing surveillance footage.



A Catholic Church in Casa Grande is working to rebuild after an intentional fire destroyed most of its building in October 2024.

What we know:

St. Anthony of Padua is starting the process of rebuilding after the fire, which investigators believe was purposely set, devastated the interior. Despite the damage, the church’s priest remains optimistic about the future of the parish.

"We only lost the church—the building—but not the spirit of the church as the people of God," said Father Ariel Lustan.

The local community is coming together to celebrate the church’s history and support its reconstruction. Lustan expressed gratitude for the guidance and providence the parish has received and invited others to join the effort.

"The celebration means thanking the people who already helped us and those who will be helping us," Lustan said. "Asking God for his guidance and providence and, at the same time, inviting more people to help us."

Why you should care:

Parishioners are focused on turning the devastating incident into a new beginning for the church.

"It’s just a wonderful part of my life and I look forward to the beauty of the new church," said parishioner Mary Sonnleitner. "The church has always been there for all of us—always encouraging us. As Father Ariel always says, the church is not a building; the people are the church."

By the numbers:

Lustan said the church has reached 65% of its fundraising goal to rebuild. He noted that support has come from both inside and outside the Casa Grande community.

"You don’t need to be from Casa Grande; even if you are outside of Casa Grande, with a good heart, you can always help us," he said.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case. While Casa Grande investigators released surveillance footage of a person of interest shortly after the blaze, no suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

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What's next:

The church is moving forward with its plans, focusing on rebuilding as a community. Mass services are currently being held in the parish community center while the fundraising and construction process continues.