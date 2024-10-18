Fire at St. Anthony of Padua Church shocks Casa Grande, investigation underway

article

The Brief St. Anthony of Padua Church, a bedrock of the community in Casa Grande, suffered extensive damage in an overnight fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown. No one was hurt in the fire.



The Casa Grande community is stunned after an overnight fire burned through St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Members call it the bedrock of the community.

Casa Grande Fire says the fire started near the electronic and music amplification area and spread to the pews.

The damage is so extensive that no one is allowed in until it gets cleared by structural engineers. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

"I just had to come and see, it just breaks my heart," said one parishioner, Jean.

Broken hearts over a building that was the heartbeat of Casa Grande.

"It’s the backbone of the community," said another parishioner, Michael Jackson.

The historical St. Anthony of Padua Church is now covered in soot and ash.

The stained-glass on the top floor is shattered. The dark rain clouds overhead were almost symbolic as parishioners stood in silence, processing the damage to a building where Catholics have worshiped since 1960.

"We’ve got kids who were baptized here, that their kids have gone here." said Jesse Gladman, the facility manager at the church.

"We had a lot of good memories in there. A lot of friends getting married and buried in there," said Jackson.

"You don’t go anywhere here where someone can’t tell that they’ve been to a couple weddings here," said Casa Grande Fire Chief Dave Kean. "They’ve been to a couple funerals here. They’ve been to baptisms, all kinds of stuff here."

Kean says the fire started shortly after midnight, but not much else was known.

"There’s very significant damage," he said.

The cost of that damage and its designation as a place of worship is why Chief Kean says police detectives and ATF investigators are assisting in the investigation.

"I was so sad to see the church, and the smoke, and the heat. You could feel the heat also," Father Ariel Lustan, a priest at the church said.

Father Ariel says he’s thankful no one is injured as a result.

He also believes the unknown 9-1-1 caller was an act of divine intervention.

"I really thank the person, maybe it was an angel sent by God to us," said Father Ariel. "She or he was at the right place at the right time."

He is holding on to faith as they rebuild.

"Our faith is bigger than any calamity. Our faith is bigger than any fire," said Father Ariel.

In the meantime, mass will be held across the street at the community center.

St. Anthony’s also has a Catholic school in town, but it’s in a separate building and not impacted by the fire.

Father Ariel said he’s grateful for the outpouring of community prayers and support.