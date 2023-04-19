Construction worker trapped in 100-foot hole in Buckeye, rescue efforts underway
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - First responders in Buckeye are working to rescue a worker trapped in a 100-foot hole at a construction site, police confirmed.
The city's police and fire departments are currently responding near Miller Road and Durango.
Rescue at Buckeye construction site
Durango Road is shut down west of Miller while rescue efforts continue.
Location of the rescue: