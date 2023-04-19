Construction worker trapped in 100-foot hole in Buckeye, rescue efforts underway

Watch live:

First responders in Buckeye are working to rescue a worker trapped in a 100-foot hole at a construction site, police confirmed.

The city's police and fire departments are currently responding near Miller Road and Durango.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rescue at Buckeye construction site

Durango Road is shut down west of Miller while rescue efforts continue.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Location of the rescue: