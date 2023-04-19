Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
5
Flood Warning
from TUE 12:39 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Live Now

Construction worker trapped in 100-foot hole in Buckeye, rescue efforts underway

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Buckeye
FOX 10 Phoenix

Watch live:

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - First responders in Buckeye are working to rescue a worker trapped in a 100-foot hole at a construction site, police confirmed.

The city's police and fire departments are currently responding near Miller Road and Durango.

Image 1 of 2

Rescue at Buckeye construction site

Durango Road is shut down west of Miller while rescue efforts continue.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Location of the rescue: