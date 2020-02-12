Man washing his car robbed at gunpoint in Oakland's Dimond district

Police in Oakland are investigating an armed robbery of a man who was washing his car in the Dimond district.

Surveillance video taken Monday about 1:30 p.m. shows two men walking up to a man on Damuth Street, and putting a gun to a head while he was inside his car, cleaning it.

One of the suspects forced him to the ground, and the video shows the pair taking his phone, a gold necklace and a bracelet. There was a bit of a struggle, but in the end, the suspects walked off and the man was not physically hurt.