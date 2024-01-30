Man who killed Gilbert police officer died in Arizona state prison: ADCRR

An Arizona man who was sentenced to life behind bars after shooting and killing a police lieutenant in 2010 has died.

In a brief statement, officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said that Christopher Redondo, who was 49, died on Jan. 26 at the Lewis State Prison Complex.

"All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office," read a portion of the statement.

Christopher Redondo

In 2019, it was reported that Redondo was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing of Gilbert Police lieutenant Eric Shuhandler. The Associated Press stated that Redondo was also convicted of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting for leading police on a high-speed chase, where he fired gunshots and tossed tools and other objects at pursuing officers as a friend drove his truck.

"I remember it was night when I found out," said Lt. Shuhandler's daughter, Meredith Shuhandler, in 2018. "I remember seeing my mom on the couch crying. I remember our school principal being there, and a bunch of other officers being there."