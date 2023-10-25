Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Peoria: police

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead on Wednesday in a Peoria neighborhood.

Peoria Police say the incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 near 83rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road after officers responded to reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, a 62-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were found dead. They were not identified.

"Preliminary information from our detectives is showing this to be a murder/suicide," Ofc. Kristopher Babros said. "This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community."

No further details were released.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

Map where the shooting happened: