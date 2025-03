article

The Brief Two people were found dead on March 17 inside a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road. The victims were not identified.



Two people were found dead on Monday inside a home in west Phoenix.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, a man and a woman were found dead on March 17 near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road.

What we don't know:

The victims were not identified. It's unclear how they died.

