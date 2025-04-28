Man, woman shot at Phoenix apartment complex

article

The Brief A shooting on April 27 near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road left two people hurt. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.



A man and a woman are expected to survive following a shooting late Sunday night at an apartment complex in west Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the apartments near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road just before midnight on April 27 and found a man and a woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a hospital.

Roads in the area were shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details on possible suspects. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened