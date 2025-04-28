Man, woman shot at Phoenix apartment complex
article
PHOENIX - A man and a woman are expected to survive following a shooting late Sunday night at an apartment complex in west Phoenix.
What we know:
The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the apartments near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road just before midnight on April 27 and found a man and a woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to a hospital.
Roads in the area were shut down due to the investigation.
What we don't know:
Police did not release details on possible suspects. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.