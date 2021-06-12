Expand / Collapse search
Manhole spews debris after underground steam pipe explodes in Indianapolis

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Debris Rains Down as Steam Explodes From Manhole in Indianapolis

Steam and debris burst from a manhole in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 12.

INDIANAPOLIS -
Steam and debris rained down on an Indianapolis neighborhood Saturday after an "underground steam pipe let loose," according to the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

"Debris litters the street after an underground steam pipe burst at the intersection of Senate Ave and Michigan St." the department posted on Twitter.
 

Firefighters warned people not to come to the area.

The gas company Citizens Energy worked to shut down the pipe.

No injuries were reported.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 