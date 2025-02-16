Man's body found inside AZ apartment; body recovered at Grand Canyon | Nightly Roundup

From a man being found dead inside a Phoenix apartment on Valentine's Day, to a body being recovered 1,000 feet below the Grand Canyon's South Rim, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Man's dead body found inside Phoenix apartment on Valentine's Day, PD says
A man's dead body was found inside a Phoenix apartment near 10th Avenue and Tonto Street on Valentine's Day, police say.
2. Body found below Grand Canyon's South Rim
A 20-year-old man from California was found dead 1,000 feet below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, National Park Service officials said.
3. IRS may lay off thousands of workers in the middle of tax season
The IRS will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, according to two sources familiar with the agency’s plans, and cuts could come as soon as this week.
4. Man accused of murder following kidnapped Phoenix teen's death: MCAO
A person is facing charges in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a Phoenix teenager over two years ago.
5. I-10 crash in Phoenix leaves car on its roof
A Phoenix car crash on I-10 near 16th Street left a car rolled over on its roof on Sunday afternoon. DPS has yet to say what happened, and if anyone was hurt.