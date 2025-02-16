Man's body found inside AZ apartment; body recovered at Grand Canyon | Nightly Roundup

From a man being found dead inside a Phoenix apartment on Valentine's Day, to a body being recovered 1,000 feet below the Grand Canyon's South Rim, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Man's dead body found inside Phoenix apartment on Valentine's Day, PD says

2. Body found below Grand Canyon's South Rim

3. IRS may lay off thousands of workers in the middle of tax season

4. Man accused of murder following kidnapped Phoenix teen's death: MCAO

5. I-10 crash in Phoenix leaves car on its roof