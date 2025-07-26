Expand / Collapse search

Man's death unsolved nearly 5 years later; Bryan Kohberger's disturbing behavior | Nightly Roundup

Published  July 26, 2025 7:35pm MST
From Silent Witness making a renewed plea to help solve a young man's death, to newly released documents revealing Bryan Kohberger's disturbing behavior before murdering 4 Idaho students, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Benny Galvan was found dead in a Goodyear canal almost 5 years ago

Benny Galvan was found dead in a Goodyear canal almost 5 years ago

Do you know what happened to Benny Galvan? His body was found in a Goodyear canal on Sept. 8, 2020, and there are still no answers about what happened to him.

2. PD: Woman found dead inside Chandler apartment; suspect barricades himself

PD: Woman found dead inside Chandler apartment; suspect barricades himself

A domestic disturbance ended in a woman being killed on Friday night in Chandler, the police department said.

3. Newly released documents reveal Bryan Kohberger's disturbing behavior before Idaho murders

Newly released documents reveal Bryan Kohberger's disturbing behavior before Idaho murders

Following Bryan Kohberger's life sentence, Moscow police released documents showing the brutality of his crimes, spying on police and accounts of strange, aggressive and bizarre behavior.

4. Students accuse Mesa theatre director of inappropriate nudity exercise

Students accuse Mesa theatre director of inappropriate nudity exercise

The director of Mesa Community College's drama department is under internal investigation for allegedly telling students to strip as part of a required midterm assignment, with some students claiming fear of retaliation for speaking out.

5. Kids rescued from hot car as their father was inside a Phoenix adult store, investigators say

Kids rescued from hot car as their father was inside a Phoenix adult store, investigators say

Four kids were rescued from a parked car in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon while investigators say their father was inside an adult store.

