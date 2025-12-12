Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Dec. 12

By
Published  December 12, 2025 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, December 12, 2025

Paul Mercurio Live in Phoenix

Chompie’s

A Nightscare Before Christmas

  • Scarizona Scaregrounds
  • 1901 N. Alma School Rd.
  • Mesa, AZ 85201
  • scarizona.com

Sundt Construction, Inc.

Olivepalooza Harvest Festival

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews