Maricopa Community Colleges District cancels all in-person graduations amid coronavirus pandemic

article

The Maricopa County Community College District says all in-person Commencement and Convocation ceremonies scheduled for April and May 2020 have been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released Thursday, MCCCD says they will explore other options to bring together graduates and their families at a later date and location.

“We are as disappointed as you with this development,” said Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Interim Chancellor. “Commencements and the surrounding celebrations are the best events of our year, so it was not an easy decision to make, but we must put health and safety first, adhering to the direction state and local governments have given.”

Previously, officials with MCCCD extended spring break for on-campus students by a week.

CoronavirusNOW Latest Update

(Click here if you can't see the livestream)

Advertisement

CoronavirusNOW: FOX's national news hub for COVID-19 information - https://www.coronavirusnow.com/

FOX 10's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic - https://www.fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

More Coronavirus Resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: