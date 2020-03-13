Maricopa Community Colleges District cancels all in-person graduations amid coronavirus pandemic
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Community College District says all in-person Commencement and Convocation ceremonies scheduled for April and May 2020 have been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement released Thursday, MCCCD says they will explore other options to bring together graduates and their families at a later date and location.
“We are as disappointed as you with this development,” said Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Interim Chancellor. “Commencements and the surrounding celebrations are the best events of our year, so it was not an easy decision to make, but we must put health and safety first, adhering to the direction state and local governments have given.”
Previously, officials with MCCCD extended spring break for on-campus students by a week.
CoronavirusNOW Latest Update
(Click here if you can't see the livestream)
Advertisement
CoronavirusNOW: FOX's national news hub for COVID-19 information - https://www.coronavirusnow.com/
FOX 10's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic - https://www.fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus
More Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars
https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus
In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.