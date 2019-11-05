Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen pleads not guilty to over 30 charges

For the first time since his arrest last month, Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen appeared in an Arizona court where he pleaded not guilty to nearly three dozen charges, including fraud, conspiracy and theft in connection to an international adoption scheme.

In addition to his duties as the Maricopa County Assessor, Petersen ran an adoption law firm and during Tuesday's arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to 32 counts. Prosecutors claim Petersen bilked the state out of more than $800,000, placing Pacific island women on state-funded healthcare.

The Arizona attorney general says Peterson and his associate flew pregnant women to Arizona in order to put their baby up for adoption.

The board of supervisors recently voted to suspend Petersen from his county position for 120 days. Petersen's attorney says he will not resign and the issue will likely end up in court.

Constitutionally, Paul Petersen and the board are equals. Petersen can't say, 'hey board of supervisors, you're out of a job' and they can't do it to him, so yeah, there certainly is a lawsuit in the making here," Kory Langhofer said.

After spending nearly three weeks behind bars in federal custody, Peterson was released on bond one week ago in Arkansas.

He has a hearing scheduled in Arkansas on December 5 and one in Phoenix on December 19.

After posting a $100,000 cash bond, Petersen is required to wear a GPS monitor.