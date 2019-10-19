Pregnant women from Marshall Islands getting help from Phoenix church
Life Church at South Mountain is helping the pregnant women from the Marshall Islands.
Woman from Marshall Islands accused of helping with alleged adoption fraud scheme pleads not guilty
The woman accused of helping Maricopa County Assesor, Paul Petersen, in an alleged adoption fraud scheme pleaded not guilty today.
Marshallese president applauds arrest of Arizona official
The president of the Republic of the Marshall Islands applauded U.S. authorities for arresting an Arizona elected official accused of running an illegal adoption scheme involving pregnant Marshallese women.
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meet to discuss next step following arrest of County Assessor
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the next step following the arrest of County Assessor Paul Petersen.
First child born since adoption fraud, human smuggling scheme involving Maricopa County Assessor
The first child has been born connected to a recently uncovered adoption scheme involving Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen.
Arkansas judge: Court to hear 19 adoption scheme cases against Arizona man accused of human trafficking
An Arkansas judge ruled Friday that the court will decide individual outcomes to 19 statewide adoption cases against an Arizona elected official accused of human trafficking.
Embattled Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen now in federal custody
The Arizona elected official facing human smuggling charges over an adoption scheme is in federal custody.
Top Maricopa County officials calling for resignation of embattled Assessor Paul Petersen
Maricopa County elected officials from both parties are calling on embattled County Assessor Paul Petersen to step down as he faces human smuggling charges.
Hawaii reporters helped spur investigation into human trafficking scheme allegedly involving Paul Petersen
A reporter who helped spur an investigation into a human smuggling scheme that Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen is accused of being involved in spoke with FOX 10's Matt Rodewald.
Officials describe human smuggling scheme involving Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen
Authorities have released new details surrounding a human smuggling scheme involving Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen, who was arrested in California Tuesday night.
Officials: Adoptions in human smuggling scheme involving Maricopa Co. Assessor Paul D. Petersen won't be undone
Officials in three states say they will not try to undo or interfere with dozens of adoptions done as part of a human smuggling scheme that led to charges against Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen.
Utah AG's Office: Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen arrested, accused of human smuggling
Officials with the Utah Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday night that Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen is accused of human smuggling and sale of a child.