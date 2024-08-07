Mark Kelly issues statement on VP selection; Suspect sentenced in teen violence case | Nightly Roundup

From Sen. Mark Kelly issuing a statement on Kamala Harris' running mate to a local teenager sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in the teen violence outbreak in the east Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

1. Mark Kelly, who was considered as a VP candidate, issues statement on Kamala Harris' selection

2. Noah Pennington sentenced to prison in east Valley teen violence case

3. Shooting at a south Scottsdale grocery store leaves 1 man dead

4. Monsoon storms topple trees in parts of Scottsdale

5. Conditions are lining up for a clear view of meteor showers in the U.S.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight