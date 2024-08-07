Mark Kelly issues statement on VP selection; Suspect sentenced in teen violence case | Nightly Roundup

Kelly reacts to VP; trees tumble | Nightly Roundup
In this Nightly Roundup, Sen. Mark Kelly reacts to Kamala Harris' VP selection and trees tumble in Scottsdale during the latest round of monsoon storms. Here is a look at tonight's top stories.
PHOENIX - From Sen. Mark Kelly issuing a statement on Kamala Harris' running mate to a local teenager sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in the teen violence outbreak in the east Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 7, 2024.
1. Mark Kelly, who was considered as a VP candidate, issues statement on Kamala Harris' selection
Mark Kelly, who is one of Arizona's two senators, was considered to be among a pool of candidates being considered as Kamala Harris' running mate in November. On Aug. 6, it was revealed that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be Harris' running mate.
2. Noah Pennington sentenced to prison in east Valley teen violence case
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said a man involved in the teen violence outbreak in the east Valley was sentenced to three years in prison.
3. Shooting at a south Scottsdale grocery store leaves 1 man dead
A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting inside a Scottsdale Albertsons grocery store on Tuesday night.
4. Monsoon storms topple trees in parts of Scottsdale
Tuesday night's monsoon storm definitely left a mark in parts of the Valley, as crews clean up toppled trees in various parts of Scottsdale.
5. Conditions are lining up for a clear view of meteor showers in the U.S.
The Moon will be about 44% full this year for the Perseids peak, offering a better chance to spot meteors. Many regions of the U.S. will have a clear sky to watch the meteor shower.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 8/7/24
Storms are expected in Arizona for a second day in a row.