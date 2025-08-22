Maryvale High School stabbing: Vigil held for teenage victim

The Brief A vigil took place outside Maryvale High School on Aug. 22 for a teen who was stabbed and killed earlier this week. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Michael Montoya II. The suspect, 16-year-old Chris Daniel Aguilar, is being charged as an adult.



Three days after a deadly stabbing at Maryvale High School in Phoenix, a vigil was held for the 16-year-old victim.

The backstory:

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police, a Phoenix Police officer who was working as a School Safety Officer for Maryvale High School was alerted by school staff members at around 10:54 a.m. that an assault had happened inside a classroom.

"The officer was directed to the administration building, where he detained one of the students involved," police said. "A second student was located by officers and firefighters suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was quickly treated on scene and rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries."

Chris D. Aguilar (Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The victim has been identified as Michael Montoya II. The suspect, identified as 16-year-old Chris Daniel Aguilar, is accused of a count of second-degree murder. He is being charged as an adult.

According to investigators, one post made on social media stated that Aguilar and Montoya met up on Aug. 18 for a deal, and Montoya allegedly robbed Aguilar of a firearm.

"The defendant was mad about the robbery and made statements that he was going to murder the victim," read a portion of the court documents for Aguilar.

Local perspective:

The candlelight vigil for Montoya took place outside the school, where there is a growing memorial.

The vigil started with family and friends hugging Montoya's mom and other family members. They placed candles and flowers outside an entrance to the school.

Montoya's cousin, Victor Lopez, said his family is trying to stay positive through all this.

"It's a good thing to see these people out here," said Lopez. "It's just unfortunate that so many of these people had to witness something like that. We think that the children would learn to handle things differently, but there's always a wrench in the gears here. It's something new that we're all going to learn from, and we'll be a little better-prepared for it, hopefully."

What you can do:

The Montoya family is accepting donations. You can either donations via Zelle to donations4michael@yahoo.com.