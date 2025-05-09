Expand / Collapse search

Mass shooting persons of interest sought; Phoenix robbery suspects arrested l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 9, 2025 9:56am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 9, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Phoenix PD; Bullhead City School District)

Persons of interest are wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly Glendale mass shooting; two men accused of robbing north Phoenix restaurants were arrested; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 9.

1. Persons of interest wanted for questioning

Featured

Glendale mass shooting: Additional persons of interest wanted for questioning
article

Glendale mass shooting: Additional persons of interest wanted for questioning

Police have released additional photos of people who they say may have information that could help investigators solve a deadly mass shooting that happened at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse in Glendale.

2. Phoenix robbery suspect arrested

Featured

2 people arrested for alleged 'take down robberies' in Phoenix: PD
article

2 people arrested for alleged 'take down robberies' in Phoenix: PD

Police in Phoenix say they have arrested two people for their alleged role in two takedown-style armed robberies that happened in late April.

3. TikTok challenge blamed for school fire

Featured

TikTok challenge being blamed for fire evacuations at Bullhead City Middle School
article

TikTok challenge being blamed for fire evacuations at Bullhead City Middle School

The Chromebook Challenge, a TikTok trend that manipulates people to stick foreign objects into laptop USB ports, is what authorities say caused damages to two Bullhead City Middle Schools.

4. Double homicide suspect arrested in the Valley

Featured

Western Arizona double homicide suspect arrested in Goodyear: sheriff
article

Western Arizona double homicide suspect arrested in Goodyear: sheriff

A suspect wanted for a double homicide in Salome was arrested in Goodyear, deputies said.

5. Man charged in kid's hot car death can go on vacation

Featured

Marana hot car death: Dad charged can take Hawaiian vacation, court says
article

Marana hot car death: Dad charged can take Hawaiian vacation, court says

A southern Arizona father charged in the hot car death of his young daughter has been given permission to take a vacation to Hawaii ahead of his trial.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Hot weekend ahead in Phoenix with triple-digits highs
article

Arizona weather forecast: Hot weekend ahead in Phoenix with triple-digits highs

We're back in triple digits! On Friday in Phoenix, we'll see a high near 102 degrees.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews