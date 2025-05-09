Mass shooting persons of interest sought; Phoenix robbery suspects arrested l Morning News Brief

article

Persons of interest are wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly Glendale mass shooting; two men accused of robbing north Phoenix restaurants were arrested; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 9.

1. Persons of interest wanted for questioning

2. Phoenix robbery suspect arrested

3. TikTok challenge blamed for school fire

4. Double homicide suspect arrested in the Valley

5. Man charged in kid's hot car death can go on vacation

Today's weather