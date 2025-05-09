Mass shooting persons of interest sought; Phoenix robbery suspects arrested l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 9, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Phoenix PD; Bullhead City School District)
Persons of interest are wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly Glendale mass shooting; two men accused of robbing north Phoenix restaurants were arrested; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 9.
1. Persons of interest wanted for questioning
Featured
Police have released additional photos of people who they say may have information that could help investigators solve a deadly mass shooting that happened at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse in Glendale.
2. Phoenix robbery suspect arrested
Featured
Police in Phoenix say they have arrested two people for their alleged role in two takedown-style armed robberies that happened in late April.
3. TikTok challenge blamed for school fire
Featured
The Chromebook Challenge, a TikTok trend that manipulates people to stick foreign objects into laptop USB ports, is what authorities say caused damages to two Bullhead City Middle Schools.
4. Double homicide suspect arrested in the Valley
Featured
A suspect wanted for a double homicide in Salome was arrested in Goodyear, deputies said.
5. Man charged in kid's hot car death can go on vacation
Featured
A southern Arizona father charged in the hot car death of his young daughter has been given permission to take a vacation to Hawaii ahead of his trial.
Today's weather
Featured
We're back in triple digits! On Friday in Phoenix, we'll see a high near 102 degrees.