Mavrix entertainment center set to open in Scottsdale next month, 150 jobs available

Mavrix, a new entertainment center is under construction and set to open in a few weeks, but hiring is already underway.

COO of Octane Entertainment, JP Mullen, says construction on the new Mavrix entertainment venue started about six months ago.

"It's another great thing for families to do to blow off a little steam, team building, it's fun for everyone," said Mullen.

There's state of the art laser tag, 22 bowling lanes and over 85 arcade games.

"What’s great about Mavrix is that we also have a made from scratch kitchen and craft bar so part of our hiring event is we’re going to have 25 bartenders, our main bar has our restaurant with 150 seats and then we have another bar closer to the lanes so you can have access to food and cocktails," said Mullen.

Not only is Mavrix bringing family fun to the Valley, but it's also bringing lots of jobs.

"We're going to hire 150 people in the next week," said Mullen. "Prior experience is always a plus especially with some of our more senior positions, bring that awesome personality, bring that, you know, zest for life, we’re all about having fun here, if you can have fun in a job interview kind of show us what you’re all about we’d love to hire you."

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of February.

The Mavrix job fair runs through 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. They will also be interviewing Thursday and Friday. Click here to sign up.