Mayor of Gilbert resigns, becomes county campaign chair for Martha McSally

The Mayor of Gilbert announced her immediate resignation on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Jenn Daniels did not provide a reason for why she resigned and says she's "grateful for this remarkable experience," in a tweet.

While the city of Gilbert has not provided an explanation, a news release from Sen. Martha McSally's campaign team shows that Daniels is now one of the four Maricopa County campaign chairs for McSally for Senate.

Earlier in the year, Daniels announced she would not seek re-election.

Daniels served the town of Gilbert for more than 11 years.

Read her letter to constituents here: https://www.gilbertaz.gov/Home/Components/News/News/4210/352