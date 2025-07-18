MCAO: Confessed killer Adam Sheafe extradited to Phoenix for 'crucifixion' of pastor

The Brief Adam Sheafe has been indicted for murder in Maricopa County after admitting to killing New River pastor William Schonemann, whose death was likened to a "crucifixion" by the county attorney's office. Sheafe faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, and was linked to the crime through evidence at the scene and other burglaries.



Adam Sheafe has been indicted for murder in Maricopa County after admitting to killing New River pastor William Schonemann in several media interviews.

Adam Sheafe (Photo courtesy of Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Sheafe was extradited from Sedona, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on July 18. He was initially jailed in Sedona following an arrest for allegedly breaking into a home.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office described Schonemann's April 28 death as a "crucifixion," noting that the pastor's body was found in his New River home with arms outstretched.

Detectives from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office connected Sheafe to the murder through evidence found at Schonemann's home, a Cave Creek burglary scene, and items recovered from Sheafe's backpack and a stolen truck.

Sheafe is also accused of breaking into a second Sedona home.

William Schonemann & Adam Sheafe

MCSO releases video showing suspect being booked into jail

"Sheafe is accused of taking the life of local Pastor William ‘Bill’ Shonemann—a tragic and senseless act that has deeply shaken the New River community," the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan called this a "deeply disturbing crime that profoundly impacted the victim’s family, loved ones, and congregation."

The sheriff's office released footage of Sheafe being booked into jail.

List of Charges:

A grand jury indicted Sheafe on numerous charges, including first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, theft of means of transportation, and second-degree criminal trespass.

He is being held in a Maricopa County jail on a $10,250,000 bond.

READ MORE: Suspect confesses to killing Arizona pastor; admits he had more targets