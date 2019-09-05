MCSO: Couple tied up inside their Phoenix home during robbery

article

Detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a couple was tied up inside their Phoenix home Wednesday night during a robbery.

According to a statement by Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, it happened at a home near the 34000 block of N. 2nd Street. at around 10:30 p.m., a man called MCSO to report that he and his wife were tied up by an unknown masked suspect who removed $400 in cash from his wallet. The victim said when the suspect contacted him, the suspect seemed to be very apologetic and said he was sorry to have to do this, but he was "hard up for money".

Officials with MCSO said its deputies, along with Phoenix Police officers, responded to the scene and searched the neighborhood. Neither of the victims were hurt. The suspect is described as a heavy set male who is 6' tall, and was last seen wearing a grey mask, gloves and camouflage clothing. The suspect was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information should call MCSO at (602) 876-1011.