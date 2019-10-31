MCSO detention officer killed in brutal attack remembered by his peers as a respectful role model

An MCSO detention officer killed in a brutal attack at the Lower Buckeye Jail earlier in the week is being remembered by his peers as a respectful role model who treated his co-workers and inmates with kindness.

Gene Lee (Courtesy: MCSO)

The incident, according to earlier statements by MCSO, happened as 64-year-old Gene Lee was beginning his shift, with the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Daniel Davitt, catching Lee off guard.

Davitt is accused of grabbing Lee by his throat, and allegedly swept his legs out from under him so aggressively, that when Lee was knocked off-balance and thrown to the floor, the first part of the body to strike the floor was his head.

Daniel Davitt (Courtesy: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Davitt is described by authorities as a man who has been in custody with the MCSO for the last two years, accused of sexual abuse and indecent exposure.

On Thursday, officials with MCSO confirmed that Davitt had filed a complaint against Lee last year, saying he felt uncomfortable with the way Lee looked at him during rounds.

Meanwhile, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone calls Lee a "dedicated officer" who answered his calling, becoming a detention officer at an age most people are getting to retire from working altogether.

Sheriff Penzone also said Lee was an engineer, then became a volunteer with the Sheriff's Posse before becoming a detention officer six years ago.

Lee leaves behind a wife, two children, and two grandchildren.