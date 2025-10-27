MCSO investigating sexual assault involving rideshare driver

The Brief Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are investigating a sexual assault incident that allegedly involves a rideshare driver. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Lemolineaux Bain. Anyone with information should contact MCSO.



Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are asking for the public's help in identifying people who may have had concerning encounters with a 33-year-old man who is accused of sexual assault.

What we know:

In a statement released on the afternoon of Oct. 27, the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Lemolineaux Bain.

"A 21-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver after requesting a ride home following a night out with friends," read a portion of the statement. "The victim, who was highly intoxicated and has limited recollection of the events, reported the incident the following evening."

Officials with MCSO said the incident happened in the north valley area of Phoenix, but did not elaborate as to where exactly the incident happened.

When the 21-year-old arrived at her home, investigators said her parents "inadvertently interrupted what was happening and prompted a confrontation with the driver."

Lemolineaux Bain (Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

"Bain later fled from law enforcement attempting to detain him for questioning," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

In their statement, MCSO did not state when or where the aforementioned incident happened. We have reached out to MCSO for more information.

What they're saying:

"During the course of the investigation, detectives learned more information which led them to believe additional victims may exist. This may be individuals who may not recall incidents due to intoxication or who have been reluctant to report their experiences," investigators wrote.

Officials with Uber have also issued a statement on the matter. It reads:

"We are appalled by what’s been reported. This behavior has no place in our society or on the Uber platform and we banned the driver as soon as it was reported to us. We have a dedicated team that has been assisting law enforcement with their investigation."

Officials with Uber also say all potential drivers are required to go through their background check process. The drivers are also re-screened on an annual basis, and the firm also has a continuous background check process in place that monitors new offenses.

What you can do:

"The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who knows Bain’s location, may have been a victim, or who has information regarding inappropriate or criminal behavior involving this driver, to come forward immediately," a portion of the statement reads.

Officials with MCSO say people with information can contact MCSO at (602) 876-1011, or submit a tip anonymously to (602) 876-TIPS.