MCSO issues search warrants on two Gilbert homes on Friday

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is zeroing in on two homes in Gilbert. Their command van and several deputies were spotted as they served search warrants on the homes.

We tried to speak to the woman who lives here as she came back home. She had nothing to say about why MCSO and SWAT surrounded this house early this morning. A window was broken in the front. Also, a neighbor shared video of what happened as he woke up to a heavy presence of law enforcement outside his window.

Erick Cruz says he heard SWAT calling for a couple to come out over a megaphone before bringing them out and detaining them. The video shows several SWAT members and deputies outside. MCSO says detectives did serve a search warrant on West Leah Lane near North Cooper Road but have not said why or give any other details on this investigation.

A neighbor says the couple moved in about a month ago and tells us they even introduced themselves to residents. Cruz says authorities stayed until the afternoon. As we said earlier, we did try to ask the woman living here what happened.

"No, I have nothing to say," she said.

We've reached out to MCSo for an update on what exactly happened. We'll update you as we learn more.