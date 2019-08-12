Expand / Collapse search

MCSO: Man seen on video forcing woman into truck in Youngtown arrested

By and FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
YOUNTOWN, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who they say was seen on video forcing a woman into a pickup truck in Youngtown.

MCSO says 41-year-old Alfredo Espinoza was arrested Monday night in Wickenburg.

On Saturday evening, a woman was seen running away from a man screaming for help. The man chased the woman to an area near 111th and Grand Avenues where he forced her into a black 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The truck received minor damage on the passenger side while backing out. 

MCSO says at the time of his arrest, Espinoza was with the woman, who is his girlfriend.

Espinoza has been booked into jail on one count of assault.