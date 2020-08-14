Expand / Collapse search
MCSO: Missing hiker in White Tank Mountains found dead

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
PHOENIX - A search for a hiker who went missing in the White Tank Mountains has ended on a tragic note on August 14.

According to a statement released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's office on the night of August 14, 29-year-old Quincy Egwu has found dead at White Tank Regional Park.

According to earlier statements by officials, Egwu's last known location was near the Mesquite Trail Head after he left to go hiking alone on the morning of August 13. Family members found Egwu's car that night at the trailhead, and reported him missing.