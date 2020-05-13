MCSO: Missing man believed to be murdered; search for evidence underway at landfill

article

An investigation into a person's murder has led investigators with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to a landfill in the Valley, FOX 10 has learned.

In a brief statement, officials with MCSO say their homicide detectives are working on an investigation that began in late March. The investigation has led investigators to the Northwest Regional Landfill, which is located in Surprise.

Investigators say it is believed the landfill holds evidence in connection with the murder.

On Wednesday afternoon, MCSO detectives say they believe the victim is a person named Junseok Chae, who went missing earlier in the year.

According to information gathered by FOX 10's Justin Lum, Chae is a professor at Arizona State University. A profile on the university's website shows Chae joined ASU in 2005. ASU officials have declined to comment on the investigation.

An investigation is ongoing, according to officials with MCSO.

This is not the first time a criminal investigation has led investigators to a landfill site in the Valley. In late 2017, the search for Christine Mustafa led investigators to the SR 85 Landfill, located in Buckeye, where it is believed her remains were taken to.

Advertisement

Mustafa's body was never found. A man named Robert Interval was found guilty in 2019 for Mustafa's murder. He was sentenced in June that same year to a 25-year prison sentence for Mustafa's death.