MCSO: Missing woman found after SUV goes into Surprise pond

An elderly woman who was reported missing has been found after the sheriff's office says her vehicle crashed into a pond in Surprise.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Karen Strong was reported missing after she was last seen Monday afternoon in Sun City. She was driving a black 2009 Ford Flex with a Louisiana license plate #SQH512.

Tuesday morning, SkyFOX was over the scene of an SUV in a pond near Bell Road and Parkview Place.

MCSO says Strong's SUV crashed into the pond Tuesday morning. She is OK and will be hospitalized as a precaution.