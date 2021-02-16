MCSO: Remains of Arizona woman ID'd; murder suspect died in prison

article

Authorities have identified human remains as an Arizona woman reported missing in 2015, but say the main suspect in her death died in prison last year.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said skeletal remains were found in a remote area of Topock in May 2019 and were positively identified in December 2020 as those of Nancy Hartz.

They said Hartz was reported missing in July 2015 by family members and was last seen with Robert Lawson Carnochan of Lake Havasu City.

Carnochan was arrested in April 2016 on fraud and credit card theft charges unrelated to Hartz’s death.

He was later convicted and sentenced to 16 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. On Sept. 17, 2020, Carnochan died in prison.

"Robert Lawson Carnochan was the main suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Hartz, but there was insufficient evidence to connect Carnochan to her death without first locating her body," stated MCSO officials.

Advertisement

The county medical examiner’s autopsy and forensic anthropology reports on Feb. 11 determined Hartz died from gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

MCSO added, "Robert Lawson Carnochan is also the suspect in the disappearance of missing person Neva Jane Lindley, and missing person Verna Clayton, but they have not been located as of this time."



These undated images show, from left, Nancy Rae Hartz, Verna Clayon and Neva Jane Lindley. Authorities say all three women disappeared in similar circumstances and may be victims of a serial predator (FOX News/Denise Baggs/Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Continuing Coverage:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.