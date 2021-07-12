MCSO searching for missing Pennsylvania woman last seen in Sun Lakes

article

Authorities are searching for a woman who is visiting from Pennsylvania and was last seen walking near her father's house in Sun Lakes.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Julie Ann Cappetta arrived on July 1 from Pennsylvania to visit her father who lives in Sun Lakes near Dobson and Riggs Roads.

On Saturday, Cappetta left her father's house at 9:30 a.m. to go for a walk. Two hours later, her father returned home from running errands and discovered Cappetta had not returned.

Cappetta's father told MCSO she had been on walks with him before, but she was not familiar with the entire area.

"A subsequent check of the residence revealed she left without her cell phone, purse, money, and identification," MCSO said in a statement. "A check of her phone showed no recent activity in or out. Julie has not been seen since."

Cappetta is 5'6", weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or lavender shirt, white shorts, and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011.

