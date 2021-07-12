FD: Boy in extremely critical condition after being pulled from South Phoenix pool

A 3-year-old boy has been hospitalized in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a swimming pool in South Phoenix on Sunday night.

According to Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home near 40th Street and Baseline Road and found the boy out of the pool and not breathing.

"Crews immediately started advanced life resuscitation efforts," Capt. Keller said on July 11. "The child is currently being transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition."

It's unknown how long the boy was in the water.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.