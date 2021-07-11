Expand / Collapse search

Man goes underwater at Bartlett Lake, deputies now searching for him

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Bartlett Lake article

Bartlett Lake

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a witness saw a man go underwater at Barlett Lake on Saturday and never come back up.

On Saturday night, the man reportedly went underwater near the dam, and now that's where a team is searching for him.

There's no further information on the incident.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: