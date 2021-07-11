Man goes underwater at Bartlett Lake, deputies now searching for him
article
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a witness saw a man go underwater at Barlett Lake on Saturday and never come back up.
On Saturday night, the man reportedly went underwater near the dam, and now that's where a team is searching for him.
There's no further information on the incident.
