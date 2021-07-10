Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 11:15 PM MST, Gila County
10
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 4:54 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Pima County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Dust Storm Warning
from SAT 10:43 PM MST until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:36 PM MST until SUN 1:30 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:20 PM MST until SUN 1:15 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Dust Advisory
from SAT 10:31 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County

Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' man last seen in Maricopa County

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' man last seen in Maricopa County

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect who they consider armed and dangerous in the northwest Valley. Deputies responded to a call Saturday afternoon near Tennessee and 113th avenues in Youngtown. When they arrived, deputies say shots were fired.

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect who they consider armed and dangerous in the northwest Valley.

Deputies responded to a call Saturday afternoon near Tennessee and 113th avenues in Youngtown. When they arrived, deputies say shots were fired.

That's when they say 46-year-old James Crespo III fled the scene and is still on the loose as of Saturday night.

No deputies were hurt.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

There's no information on why deputies responded to the scene initially.

46-year-old James Crespo III

46-year-old James Crespo III

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: