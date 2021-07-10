Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' man last seen in Maricopa County

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect who they consider armed and dangerous in the northwest Valley.

Deputies responded to a call Saturday afternoon near Tennessee and 113th avenues in Youngtown. When they arrived, deputies say shots were fired.

That's when they say 46-year-old James Crespo III fled the scene and is still on the loose as of Saturday night.

No deputies were hurt.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

There's no information on why deputies responded to the scene initially.

