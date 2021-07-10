Four injured after small plane goes down near Chandler Municipal Airport

article

Four people were injured after a small plane went down at the end of a runway near Chandler Municipal Airport on Saturday morning.

Chandler Fire crews said the plane caught on fire and was extinguished.

Three people sustained minor injuries, and a fourth person was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Queen Creek Road and Airport Boulevard will be closed while the investigation continues.

