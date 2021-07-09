Phoenix Suns fan gets hair buzzed to show his support for the team

With the Phoenix Suns still maintaining a series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, fans in the Valley continue to show their love for the Suns.

While was no game on July 9, excited fans still pack the area outside the Phoenix Suns Arena in Downtown Phoenix, and among those fans, one of them went above and beyond to make his love of the Suns known.

While some Suns fans buy up jerseys, t-shirts and caps, other suns fan, like Misaeo Sanchez, decided to do something a bit more unique.

Sanchez got his hair buzzed.

"I know a really good barber 'cause my friend, so I know he gets it done ,so I'm like 'OK, let's get something with the Suns," said Sanchez. "Got the Suns logo, then we got Suns In Four, 'cause I believe we're gonna take it in four."

Sanchez's barber, Giozanni Muraria, is used to doing intricate hairstyles.

"Done Cardinals, Batman, Superman," said Muraria.

However, this was the first time Muraria has ever been asked to do a Suns design. With the way things are going with the Suns currently, he is betting it won't be the last.

"People come to me, ask for more. I plan on doing more. Maybe add some color," said Muraria.

