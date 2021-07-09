Sky Harbor urges fans not to show up at airport to greet Suns players

Sky Harbor says fans will not be allowed to greet the Phoenix Suns at the airport when they return home from Milwaukee during the NBA Finals.

"There will NOT be any opportunities at the Airport for fans to see & interact with the @Suns when they arrive in PHX after NBA Finals games," Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport tweeted on July 9.

Instead, Sky Harbor officials urge fans to seek out organized events for an opportunity to cheer on the Suns.

After defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, the Suns returned to Phoenix and were greeted by hundreds of fans at Sky Harbor.

The Suns defeated the Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night and have a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals.

