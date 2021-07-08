From humble beginnings, Phoenix Suns Arena General Manager witnessed the team's rise over the years

A lot of people within the Phoenix Suns organization are cheering on the team, including one long time employee who is celebrating the team's success, while being grateful for his.

The story of Phoenix Suns Arena General Manager Ralph Marchetta is truly one of success. Marchetta has a long history with the team, which started when he was working security at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in 1983.

"I started my first summer out of high school," Marchetta recounted. "I was in the parking lot. I was black-topping the parking lot at the Fairgrounds in June, July, August. And then, I work security. I sold concert t-shirts. I pushed broom. I was a ticket taker. I worked in the box office. I literally did every job there is to do."

Marchetta officially started with the Suns organization in 1993 as an event manager. Now, Marchetta is the Senior Vice president and General Manager of the Phoenix Suns Arena.

"In the business I am in, it's pretty common where people change cities, change teams. I've just been incredibly fortunate to be with a great organization that's giving me, you know, opportunities along the way," said Marchetta.

The last time the Suns were in the finals was in 1993, where they played against the Chicago Bulls, who were going for a three-peat at the time. The Phoenix Suns Arena was opened in 1992, just one year prior.

"The building was new, so there was all this excitement about the arena opening, and then the team obviously," said Marchetta. "This year, it's been just five months since we've had fans back. We're almost finished with a $250 million renovation, so you've got that kind of parallel of really kind of a re-grand opening in almost every way. So it's really exciting."

Marchetta says all the energy and excitement around the Phoenix Suns is very contagious. He also said it is a very special time for both the fans and the team. While Marchetta says he is not in the business of predictions, he does think the Suns will win in Downtown Phoenix.

Extended Phoenix Suns Coverage: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/tag/sports/nba/suns

Other Top Phoenix Suns Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters