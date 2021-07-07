Tempe, Milwaukee senior homes make friendly bet over NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns run in the NBA Finals has inspired a Valley retirement home to make a wager against a Milwaukee retirement home for some fun and friendly competition.

The Phoenix Suns versus the Milwaukee Bucks, and now it's Friendship Village Tempe versus Eastcastle Place.

"Good competitive fun. We pride ourselves on being great communities and our residents are a ton of fun," said Cole Marvin, executive director of Friendship Village.

When the two senior living communities based in Tempe and Milwaukee knew their teams were going to the Finals, they decided to make a bet.

"The winning group would receive craft beer from the other group's regions. So in the unlikely event we would lose, we would send Four Peaks Kilt Lifter beer," Marvin said.

Tyler Gudex is the executive director of Eastcastle Place and says, "Requested some local beer from me in Wisconsin if they won and that would be if he won and that is probably not going to happen."

It's been 75 years combined since the Suns and Bucks made it to the Finals, so at the communities, the residents have been going wild with their watch parties at their sports bars.

Robert Stephens, a resident of Friendship Village Tempe, says, "I am so excited about the Suns."

Both sets of residents are pretty confident they will be the ones getting to enjoy the craft beer.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: