Murals popping up around Phoenix area as Valley shows off its Suns pride

It seems as if everywhere a person goes in Phoenix, all they see and hear about are the Suns. Now, a group a muralists are saying thank you to the team that they say brought energy to the city.

The purpose behind the mural that sits near 3rd Street and Roosevelt in Downtown Phoenix is to pay homage to the NBA team. Mario Garcia, who is behind the mural, is also working on another mural that focuses on Chris Paul.

"We did one of Devin Booker, and I think Chris Paul has been through so much in his career and with all the injuries, and represent for the city. His story resonates with me and the City of Phoenix," said Garcia.

The muralists say they wanted something to represent community, and seeing the Phoenix Suns continue to bring heat and the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy to the Valley, one mural, created by Adrian Garcia, represents the fun and electricity in the city.



Each artist says that they will be finishing up these murals on July 8.

