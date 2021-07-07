Several businesses offering deals, freebies for Suns winning streak

article

Most of the Valley can benefit from a Suns winning streak with businesses handing out freebies like chicken sandwiches, tacos and chicken wings.

"I thought this was the ultimate way to do something nice for the community and support our Suns in the quest for a championship," said Cory Mingo with Mingo’s Louisiana Kitchen.

A chef in Laveen is giving away 100 free Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches if the Suns win in four games.

"I am very confident, Chris Paul is looking strong, Devin Booker is looking well, so I’m very confident this is going to happen," he said.

Several other restaurants have similar promotions right now.

ATL Wings is offering three free wings after every win with the Sun App. Taco Bell is promising fans a Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco for free if any team comes back to steal the game after trailing at halftime.

In Mesa, business owner Nasir Owaynat is ready to shell out $100,000 worth of refunds to customers who bought furniture in the last several weeks from Best Buy Furniture and Mattress.

"Living room sets, dining sets, I’ve been surprised at the amount of art that we’ve been selling because being that it could be free, accessories are going out the door, big paintings things like that," he said.

He says he’s made several new customers since he started the promotion last month.

"So what do I predict, just like everybody else, Suns in four, baby. Rally the Valley," Owaynat said.

For every Suns win, local Humble Pie restaurants are offering a free bottle of wine or bubbles with the purchase of two entrees.

Chipotle is also putting hidden codes in their TV ads during the Finals games.

Continuing Suns Coverage:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

______