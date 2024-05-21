Car plunges 300 feet off cliff in Pinal County, fire department says

Two men survived after their car went off the side of a cliff in Pinal County.

Superstition Fire says it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday off of SR 88 near Apache Junction.

Crews say the car plunged about 300 feet.

The driver got out on his own and climbed out of the canyon. The passenger, however, was trapped upside down and an Arizona DPS helicopter had to help him out.

The passenger was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear how badly the two were hurt.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from Superstition Fire

