Suns' Saric suffers torn ACL, out indefinitely

article

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night and is out indefinitely, the team announced on July 7.

Saric’s knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Shortly afterwards, he limped off the court and into the locker room.

He didn't return to the game.

Saric came off the bench for the Suns, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minutes per game. Without him, Williams turned to Torrey Craig for more minutes in the first half and also used Frank Kaminsky, who hasn’t played much in the postseason.

The Suns defeated the Bucks 118-105 to take a 1-0 series lead.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest Phoenix Suns news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.