Woman grieves from hospital after her mother and son were killed in a multi-car crash in Phoenix

A Phoenix area woman is out of the hospital, after a three-car crash kills a woman and a teenager.

Related: Grandmother, grandson killed, 6 others injured in Phoenix multi-car crash

The crash, which involved three cars, happened just after midnight on July 5 on 37th and Grand Avenues.

"The first vehicle attempted to avoid the collision when he swerved and struck the back of a second vehicle," Phoenix Police officials said in a statement released following the crash.

The impact of this collision caused the second vehicle to drive into oncoming traffic. The vehicle then collided with a third vehicle.

Lucy Barragan, 51, and her grandson, Alonso Barragan, 17

The two who died in the crash were identified as 51-year-old Lucy Barragan and 17-year-old Alonso Barragan.

Six people were also injured in the crash, including three children.

The driver of the first car was cited and released by police. That driver, according to investigators, showed signs of impairment.

On July 9, Phoenix Police officials confirmed that the driver is not booked on any charges.

Woman loses son, mother in crash

Annette Madrid fought for days to make it out of the ICU, and on July 9, she spoke with Justin Lum on her ordeal.

"It's so devastating," said Madrid. "I just wish people will understand how much hurt this is right now."

At the time of the crash, Alonso, who was Madrid's son, was seated in the front passenger seat. Madrid's mother, Lucy, was seated in the back seat.

"They smashed my vehicle in the front, where I was, and when I got to, when they pulled me out, he still managed to tell me that he loved me and goodbye," Madrid recounted. "My babies would love to see their grandma all the time. Now they can't even see her."

Madrid's six-year-old son made it out of the crash OK, but traumatized by what he saw, after the family had just finished a BBQ.

Now, Madrid wants the driver of the first car held accountable.

"When I found out that they gave him a citation and they released him, I just I just started crying more because he's out there, gonna hurt more innocent people," said Madrid.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Click here for GoFundMe)

Other Top Stories

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters