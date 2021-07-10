Expand / Collapse search
Teenage boy in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a boy was found with a gunshot wound near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road early Saturday morning.

Officers had responded to the area at 2:30 a.m. for a shooting call and found the injured teenager.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The investigation is ongoing.

