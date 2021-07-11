Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 1:28 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County, Greenlee County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:58 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow

Residents in Gilbert reeling from damage caused by back-to-back monsoon storms

By
Published 
Gilbert
FOX 10 Phoenix
Downtown Gilbert during a July 10 monsoon. Photo by James Keeling article

Downtown Gilbert during a July 10 monsoon. Photo by James Keeling

GILBERT, Ariz. - Monsoon storms swept through the Valley on Friday night, taking down trees, trampolines, and causing all kinds of damage to property.

Fast forward to Sunday morning, and people discovered that many of the trees that survived the first storm couldn't hold on for the second.

After landscapers cut up downed trees from the Friday night storm, and homeowners cleared out the brush, Saturday night winds toppled more trees into the pile.

"It shook my whole roof," said Gilbert resident Marlo Wright. "It was scary."

Winds approaching 60 miles per hour here snapped the trunks and even bent metal lattices. Construction site chain link fences were no match.

"The uprooting - that’s what’s so devastating," Marlo said. "They grow for so long and then they snap like a toothpick."

One Palo Verde tree snapped off from the severe weather. The winds then lifted it up and dropped the trunk about six feet away from where it once stood.

The National Weather Service says the storm produced more than 110,000 lighting strikes, knocking out power to thousands.

"It was non-stop, I was almost afraid to be outside, said resident Gene Panariello. "I could not see 5 feet in front of me. That’s how crazy it was."

In some areas, rain barely fell. In others, it came down in buckets.

"It sad to see all the trees, all the destruction, it’s sad," said resident Victoria Jacques.

Victoria and Marlo went on another morning jog Sunday to see what was left behind, taking photos next to 30-foot trees. They said the hardware store lines were long Saturday morning after the first monsoon.

"All these guys were there buying saws, tools to cut up the branches, all the tools to clean up," Jacques said. "So they’re getting their money’s worth today."

Two mornings of cutting and cleaning in the excessive heat. Everyone is here hoping there isn’t a third.

Monsoon storms sweep Arizona for the second night in a row

High winds knocked out power to thousands of homes across the Valley Saturday night, leaving behind even more damage than before. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen was in Chandler with the latest.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.


 

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

  • Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.
  • Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.
  • Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.
  • Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.
  • Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.
  • Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.
  • Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.
  • Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.
  • If waters are rising, seek higher ground.
  • Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.
  • Keep pets indoors during storms.

Continued Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 


 













 