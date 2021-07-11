Phoenix Fire crews battle recycling yard fire near 32nd and Washington streets

article

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department battled yet another recycling yard fire on Sunday and fortunately for crews, they were able to get a handle on the flames quickly.

The fire broke out at Davis Metals & Salvage near 32nd and Washington streets on July 11.

"Rapid action from fire crews prevented the flames from extending to the main office building of the company," the fire department said.

While crews battled the fire, light rail tracks in the area were shut down as a safety precaution but they've since been reopened.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Just a week ago on July 4, crews battled a three-alarm fire at Superior Recycling, near 29th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

A month ago, a fire at Friedman Recycling prompted the largest response in history from the Phoenix Fire Department. About 200 firefighters responded to the six-alarm fire near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Fire at Davis Metals & Salvage in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by the Phoenix Fire Department

